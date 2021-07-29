PAE (PAE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect PAE to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. PAE has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $748.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.51 million. PAE had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 1.18%. On average, analysts expect PAE to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PAE opened at $9.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.31. PAE has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

PAE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PAE from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segments, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment engages in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft.

