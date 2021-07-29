Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,400 shares, a growth of 126.9% from the June 30th total of 498,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut Paladin Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of PALAF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 344,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,723. Paladin Energy has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 14.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39.

Paladin Energy Limited develops and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, Malawi, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007.

