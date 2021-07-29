Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,392 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FHB. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 914.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $28.09 on Thursday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $30.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.31.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 36.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FHB. Raymond James began coverage on First Hawaiian in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

