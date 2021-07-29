Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases New Shares in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $1,916,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $872,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 25,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $383,000. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, VP Shawn Christopher Leska sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $152,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 5,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $340,886.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $355,584.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,609 shares of company stock worth $3,654,215. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RGR opened at $75.10 on Thursday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.70 and a 52 week high of $92.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.38.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.72. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $184.38 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 67.58%.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

