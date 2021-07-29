Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 17,805 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,861 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 17,805 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 1,520.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on PDCE shares. Truist upped their price target on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities upped their price target on PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,149,023.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $233,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 225,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,513,837.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,298 shares of company stock worth $631,102 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PDCE opened at $40.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.84. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $49.92.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 30.91%. The business had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.93 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

