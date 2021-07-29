Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of The Buckle in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,239,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Buckle in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Buckle in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,502,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Buckle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Buckle by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 83,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

BKE stock opened at $42.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.19. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $50.79.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.73. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The company had revenue of $299.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The Buckle’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other The Buckle news, VP Diane L. Applegate sold 14,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $620,514.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,738. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $645,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,806,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,593 shares of company stock valued at $4,017,540 over the last three months. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

