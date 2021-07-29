Paloma Partners Management Co Trims Stock Holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 74.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,333 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Overstock.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $517,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,578,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,401,000 after buying an additional 265,754 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Overstock.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $630,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Overstock.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

OSTK stock opened at $75.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Overstock.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $128.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 4.43.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $659.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OSTK. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Overstock.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.14.

In related news, President David J. Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 6,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $520,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,994.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,111 shares of company stock worth $1,223,528 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

