Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Short Interest Update

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 82.4% from the June 30th total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of PBHC stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.00. 140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,195. The firm has a market cap of $72.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.65. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $9.85 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp stock. M3F Inc. boosted its position in Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,279 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. M3F Inc. owned approximately 1.37% of Pathfinder Bancorp worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

