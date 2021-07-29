Paula Bell Acquires 48 Shares of Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Stock

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) insider Paula Bell acquired 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.41) per share, with a total value of £125.28 ($163.68).

Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

On Thursday, June 24th, Paula Bell purchased 49 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 252 ($3.29) per share, with a total value of £123.48 ($161.33).

On Wednesday, May 26th, Paula Bell sold 143,808 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 246 ($3.21), for a total value of £353,767.68 ($462,199.74).

On Monday, May 24th, Paula Bell purchased 51 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.25) per share, for a total transaction of £126.99 ($165.91).

LON SPT opened at GBX 257.20 ($3.36) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 738.41. The firm has a market cap of £1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Spirent Communications plc has a 1 year low of GBX 225.50 ($2.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 311.09 ($4.06).

SPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.