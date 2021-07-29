PAXEX Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (PAXEX)

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded up 36.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 29th. PAXEX has a market cap of $16,148.32 and approximately $23.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PAXEX has traded 47.2% higher against the US dollar. One PAXEX coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $393.39 or 0.00984429 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000098 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PAXEX

PAXEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxex is PoS cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. PAXEX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. PAXEX COIN is a cryptographic currency built for forums, blogs and internet users as well as online businesses as a means of payment for services, products, and bills. It combines the concept from social interactions, cryptocurrency, marketing and the power to create apps within its ecosystem as well as integration into E-commerce marketplaces and finally Financial Investment.PAXEX COIN has already been implemented in Ghana Africa for Bill/Utility payments as well as INVESTMENT purposes! Yes PAXEX COIN is ACTUALLY being used in the REAL world! “

PAXEX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAXEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

