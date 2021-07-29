Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Paylocity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.26. Paylocity reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Paylocity.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $186.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCTY. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $203.71 price objective (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.79.

Paylocity stock opened at $203.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.59. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $124.75 and a 12-month high of $218.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 180.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in Paylocity by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 21,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 13,869 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Paylocity by 18.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC lifted its position in Paylocity by 24.1% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Paylocity by 14.5% during the first quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 45,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paylocity (PCTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.