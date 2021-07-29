Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $49.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) to report $49.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $48.90 million to $49.64 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial posted sales of $44.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full year sales of $200.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $200.60 million to $200.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $207.55 million, with estimates ranging from $207.50 million to $207.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $49.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.34 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PGC shares. TheStreet raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peapack-Gladstone Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $31.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.82. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $600.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.35.

In other news, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 1,698 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $55,473.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,073.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

