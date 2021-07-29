Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.99%.

NASDAQ PGC traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.58. 52,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,661. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.82. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $33.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

In other news, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 1,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $55,473.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,073.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PGC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

