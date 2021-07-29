Pendal Group Limited Decreases Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Pendal Group Limited reduced its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 18,139 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 268.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research raised their target price on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

In other news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock opened at $49.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.83. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $51.93.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

