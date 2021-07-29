Pendal Group Limited Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 11.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 40.6% in the first quarter. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. now owns 522,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,714,000 after purchasing an additional 150,843 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 3.2% in the first quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 644,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,561,000 after purchasing an additional 20,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Akaris Global Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 31.7% in the first quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP now owns 99,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 23,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $583,449.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,506,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $37,011.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CCK stock opened at $99.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.38. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $114.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.17.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.51%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

