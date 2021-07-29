Pendal Group Limited Has $3.73 Million Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Pendal Group Limited decreased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,313 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 124,557 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in HP were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP stock opened at $28.47 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.73 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.67. The company has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Cowen lifted their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

