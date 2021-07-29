Pendal Group Limited Increases Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Pendal Group Limited grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMC. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 222.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 122.7% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $72.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $86.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.74.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

