Pendal Group Limited Makes New Investment in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 387,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,085,000 after acquiring an additional 245,249 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,019,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,637,000 after acquiring an additional 50,721 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 107,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,236,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Agree Realty by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,230,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $823,266,000 after buying an additional 1,840,879 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.54.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $74.78 on Thursday. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $75.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.75. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88 and a beta of 0.32.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 3.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.217 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

