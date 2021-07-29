Pendal Group Limited Purchases 800 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 177,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HST. Evercore ISI upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.47.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HST opened at $16.09 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $18.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.05. The company has a current ratio of 26.76, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

