Pendal Group Limited Trims Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pendal Group Limited trimmed its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,141 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 15.1% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 6.6% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 257,124 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $54,477,000 after buying an additional 15,815 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 141.9% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $3,121,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,404 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $75,871.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total transaction of $1,222,850.23. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,200,947.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 423,745 shares of company stock worth $102,518,721 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $243.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.38. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $187.37 and a 1 year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.83.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.