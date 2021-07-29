Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Director Acquires $11,815.00 in Stock

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Director Charles E. Kranich bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $11,815.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PWOD opened at $23.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $167.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.70. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $28.19.

Get Penns Woods Bancorp alerts:

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.00 million during the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 21.37%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 322.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. 27.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.