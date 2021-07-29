Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Pentair from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.21.

NYSE:PNR opened at $71.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.30. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. Pentair has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $72.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.55 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

In other Pentair news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at $99,205,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Pentair by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,921,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,749,000 after purchasing an additional 741,309 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 730,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,554,000 after acquiring an additional 400,626 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pentair by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,160,000 after buying an additional 270,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pentair by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,651,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,764,000 after acquiring an additional 261,154 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

