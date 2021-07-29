Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-3.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.20. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$3.65-3.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.58 billion.Pentair also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.300-$3.400 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PNR traded up $1.47 on Thursday, hitting $72.76. 51,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,573. Pentair has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $72.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.55 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PNR shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on Pentair in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, lifted their target price on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.21.

In other Pentair news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.