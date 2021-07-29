Peony (PNY) Trading Up 37.8% Over Last Week

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 16.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Peony has a market capitalization of $7.56 million and $71,609.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001343 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Peony has traded 37.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00048550 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004615 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 57.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000659 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000078 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 13,994,034 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

