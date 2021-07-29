PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.8% of Founders Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $2,066,514,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,259,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488,520 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,500,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 731.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,618,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,847,000 after buying an additional 3,183,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 80.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,031,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $156.45. The company had a trading volume of 83,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,310,335. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $158.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $216.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.