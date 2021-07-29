PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $969.34 million.PerkinElmer also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.880-$9.880 EPS.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $178.53. 22,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,231. PerkinElmer has a 12-month low of $111.46 and a 12-month high of $175.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PKI shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $172.11 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and set a $170.86 price target (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.38.

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. Also, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

