Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management owned about 0.09% of Perma-Pipe International worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 20.5% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 117,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 34.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 195,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 49,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PPIH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.88. Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The company has a market cap of $57.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.35.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $24.42 million for the quarter.

Perma-Pipe International Company Profile

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

