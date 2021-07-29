PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Shares Up 2% Following Dividend Announcement

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)’s share price shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $29.10 and last traded at $28.78. 2,595 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 487,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.22.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PETS. Sidoti downgraded PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded PetMed Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.47 million, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.58.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). PetMed Express had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 9.90%.

In other news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PETS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in PetMed Express by 9,448.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PetMed Express in the 1st quarter valued at $2,475,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in PetMed Express by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PetMed Express in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PetMed Express in the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetMed Express Company Profile (NASDAQ:PETS)

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.