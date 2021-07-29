Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Short Interest Up 1,825.0% in July

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 1,825.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

POFCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Petrofac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.75.

OTCMKTS:POFCY opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83. Petrofac has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Petrofac Limited, an energy company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Engineering & Production Services (EPS); and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

