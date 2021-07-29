Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1,610.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 32,798 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 59,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $42.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,944,984. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $239.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

