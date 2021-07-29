Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Now Covered by Truist

Research analysts at Truist started coverage on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.43.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $43.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $43.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 36.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

