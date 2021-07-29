Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 152.2% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,459 shares of company stock worth $3,324,480 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $1.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.39. 126,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,667,995. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $100.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.42. The company has a market cap of $156.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.05.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

