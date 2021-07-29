Phocas Financial Corp. Has $1.21 Million Stake in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD)

Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 1.65% of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF by 164.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CSD traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $64.52. 91 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,145. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.60. Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF has a 52 week low of $38.87 and a 52 week high of $67.19.

Guggenheim Spin-Off ETF, formerly Claymore/Beacon Spin-Off ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Beacon Spin-off Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs) and master limited partnerships (MLPs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs included in the Index).

