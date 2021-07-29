Phocas Financial Corp. Has $532,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 282.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares during the period. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 146,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000.

Shares of IWS stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,365. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $77.36 and a 12 month high of $118.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.26.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

