Phocas Financial Corp. Lowers Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 18.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in Boston Properties by 730.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 102.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 294.5% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 19.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 41.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $573,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BXP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

BXP traded up $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $119.06. 13,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,297. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $124.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.32%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

