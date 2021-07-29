Phocas Financial Corp. Makes New $1.84 Million Investment in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 162.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 11,704 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 409.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after buying an additional 70,117 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 208.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,262,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, SVP Chad Stone sold 9,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $581,699.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,207,155.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 10,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $664,168.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 71,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,324.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,494. 2.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on REGI shares. started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.65.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $62.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.67. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.29 million. Equities analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

