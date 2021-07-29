Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock Position Increased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 43.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,324 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $6,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $300,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Weintraub sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $1,275,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,721 shares of company stock valued at $7,117,324. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $69.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.62. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $27.42 and a one year high of $81.59. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PHR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities began coverage on Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.32.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

