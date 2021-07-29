Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 14,647 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 549,236 shares.The stock last traded at $21.82 and had previously closed at $22.40.

The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 12.83%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PPC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,504,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,172,000 after acquiring an additional 200,330 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 6.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,124,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,653,000 after acquiring an additional 125,981 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,678,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,939,000 after acquiring an additional 36,823 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,721,000 after acquiring an additional 54,387 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth about $14,436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPC)

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

