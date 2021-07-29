Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

NYSE PNW opened at $85.32 on Thursday. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $91.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 68.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNW shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.61.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.