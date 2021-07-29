Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Insider Evan Sharp Sells 54,933 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) insider Evan Sharp sold 54,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $4,149,089.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,089.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Evan Sharp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Evan Sharp sold 61,734 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $4,388,052.72.

On Monday, July 19th, Evan Sharp sold 69,194 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total transaction of $4,627,694.72.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $4,915,133.94.

On Monday, May 17th, Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $3,973,349.16.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $76.65 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,277.50 and a beta of 1.26.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

PINS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 412.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 159.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

