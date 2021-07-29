Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,977 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $643,852,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,008,620,000 after buying an additional 2,712,096 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,725,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 280.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362,099 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $216,328,000 after buying an additional 1,004,473 shares during the period. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,192,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PXD opened at $144.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.59%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.04.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

