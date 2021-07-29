Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Microsoft in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now expects that the software giant will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.92. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.25 EPS.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MSFT has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.29.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $287.83 on Thursday. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $290.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $266.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 5.1% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,619 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 205,940 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $55,789,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 7.4% during the second quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 8.5% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 87,706 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $23,763,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 6.5% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,274,979 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $345,392,000 after buying an additional 77,750 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.