Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of TechnipFMC in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. TechnipFMC’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FTI. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.34.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $13.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.79.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 521.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

