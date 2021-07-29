Piper Sandler Comments on Intapp, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:INTA)

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Intapp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Intapp’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.86 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Sunday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intapp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.49.

Shares of INTA opened at $32.58 on Wednesday. Intapp has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $34.25.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

