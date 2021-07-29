Piper Sandler Comments on Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) – Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $6.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.02. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.63.

NYSE MMC opened at $144.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $102.11 and a twelve month high of $149.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMC. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 177.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 347,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,604,000 after buying an additional 221,825 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.42%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

