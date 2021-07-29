Piper Sandler Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $385.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $335.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FB. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.33.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $373.28 on Thursday. Facebook has a 52-week low of $229.00 and a 52-week high of $377.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $341.35. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,402,070 shares of company stock worth $807,269,557 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 3.9% during the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 6.8% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 63,065 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 10,492 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 14.2% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 33,094 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,507,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 0.4% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 18,135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

