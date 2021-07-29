Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Stake Boosted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 4,562.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,320,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291,690 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Plains GP worth $12,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 207.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Plains GP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Plains GP by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $10.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 2.22.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.24%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAGP. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Plains GP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

