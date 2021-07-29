PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Declares $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.327 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.

PNM Resources has raised its dividend payment by 26.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

PNM stock opened at $48.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. PNM Resources has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $50.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.82.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.27 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.26%. PNM Resources’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. PNM Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

