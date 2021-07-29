Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 31,600 CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNA Financial stock opened at $43.55 on Thursday. CNA Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $28.37 and a 52-week high of $49.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 7.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $110,330.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,350.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $456,276.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,393.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

