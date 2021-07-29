Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $1.33 Million in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $57.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. boosted their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.43.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

